New Oʻahu solar project on military land prepares to come online

Another solar farm has come online this month on Oʻahu.

Kūpono Solar is the largest solar, plus storage, project on the island and can generate enough energy to power 10,000 homes, according to its developer Ameresco, Inc.

The facility is located within the Navy West Loch Annex of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Navy has leased 131 acres to the project, and it will operate under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric.

Development on Kūpono Solar started in 2021. It is part of Hawaiian Electric's second stage of utility-scale renewable projects, which also included Kapolei Energy Storage.

Ameresco is in talks to develop three more renewable projects on Oʻahu and Maui. Two of those projects would be biofuel facilities. Bright Canyon Energy partnered with Ameresco to build Kūpono Solar.

