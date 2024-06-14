© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

300-acre brushfire continues to burn near Kōkeʻe on Kauaʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 14, 2024 at 1:09 PM HST
Ariel view of brushfire in Kōkeʻe, Kauaʻi.
DLNR
Ariel view of brushfire in Kōkeʻe, Kauaʻi.

Firefighters are still working to extinguish a large brushfire near Kōkeʻe on Kauaʻi.

The fire is 60% contained and burned between 300 and 500 acres. Officials say it ignited just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, possibly by a car fire just off Waimea Canyon Drive.

Kauaʻi Fire Department Chief Michael Gibson said fire breaks in the area are maintained by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and private landowners. Both have greatly reduced the spread of flames.

The DLNR said it hopes to achieve complete containment of the “Hukipo fire," which is what crews are calling it, by the end of the day.

FILE - Hawaiian Electric crews work on power lines in the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Local News
What to know about HECO's plan to shut off power when wildfire risk is high
Savannah Harriman-Pote

Waimea Canyon Drive remains closed from Mile Marker 2 to the junction at Kōke‘e Road. No homes or structures are threatened.

Officials initially said the fire had burned 1,200 acres of land. But, KFD in a news release said, “Limited visibility due to darkness and smoke made it difficult to accurately assess the fire's extent before daylight.”

The DLNR said that the land that was burned contained invasive grass.

"While we had ample moisture this spring and the vegetation is green, this is a perfect example of how invasive non-native plants like haole koa and guinea grass provide hearty fuel for wildfires," said Sheri Mann, DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife Kaua‘i branch manager, in a statement.
Tags
Local News KauaʻiwildfireDepartment of Land and Natural Resources
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories