Honolulu City Council approves $4.7B budget with increases to public safety

The Honolulu City Council approved a nearly $4.7 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year, including a $3.6 billion operating budget and a $1 billion capital improvement budget.

Councilmembers were generally satisfied with a budget similar to the one Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi first proposed in March.

“I think the budget does reflect our — and the administration's — shared values and priorities, mainly public safety. (The Honolulu Police Department’s) budget has increased, the fire department's budget has increased," said Council Chair Tommy Waters. "We found the money for adding six new ambulances to protect our community."

HPD's budget grew by about $12 million to nearly $367 million, while the fire department’s budget grew by $9 million to $156 million. The budget for emergency medical services grew by nearly $5 million to nearly $72 million.

The council also commended the budget's allocations for disaster relief, affordable housing, homelessness, parks and nonprofits.

Councilmembers allocated $115 million for COVID-19-related hazard pay to workers, although they noted that negotiations for hazard pay are still underway.

The $3.6 billion operating budget is a modest 6% greater than last year's.

But the city’s $1 billion capital improvement budget is $300 million less than the year before. Highway, waste, sewer and other improvement projects will make up a bulk of the capital spending.

Councilmember Esther Kiaʻāina noted appropriations for affordable housing and homeless services.

“We all are doing whatever we can to increase the number of housing units that we can at all levels of the income stream," she said. "I'm very pleased that we have $50 million for affordable housing projects and $25 million for community revitalization initiatives relating to homelessness."

Other capital projects in the budget include a nearly $13.5 million allocation for a Pearlridge bus transfer center and plaza, nearly $17 million for new HPD buildings, building improvements, or equipment, and more than $17 million for traffic signal improvements.

More than $5 million was allocated to bikeway infrastructure improvements — plus $50 million for roadway improvements.

Nearly $62 million was provided for the construction of a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Ala Wai Canal.

The budget also allocates $24.5 million for the design and construction of transfer and refuse stations around Oʻahu.

"After a nearly year-long process of extensive planning and negotiating, I am very pleased and very grateful that the Honolulu City Council has voted to approve the (Fiscal Year 2025) Operating and Capital Improvement Program budgets,” Blangiardi said in a statement.