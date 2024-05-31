Oʻahu lifeguards officially have their own city department

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has signed a resolution creating a stand-alone Ocean Safety Department.

In his March State of the City address, Blangiardi said he wanted to separate the lifeguard operations from ambulance services. Both were housed in the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Blangiardi requested the city resolution to do so, which the Honolulu City Council introduced and passed.

“It allows us, on a going-forward basis — from a budgeting standpoint, from a commitment standpoint, from the resources we want to put into it — to be able to treat this department as it deserves,” Blangiardi said at a news conference this week.

Supporters say a separate Ocean Safety Department will provide lifeguards more support to do their jobs and more money for equipment and infrastructure.

Blangiardi also signed a council measure giving Oʻahu voters the option in the upcoming election to create an oversight commission for the new department. The city's police and fire departments also have commissions.

“We want to provide the best service to the residents and visitors of Oʻahu. We already do, but we're going to expand on that,” said Kurt Lager, Ocean Safety’s interim chief.

“We're going to improve our services and provide safer beaches. But also, with opportunity comes a lot of responsibility. Ocean Safety is known worldwide as an elite life-saving service. There are a lot of eyes watching us. Now, being a stand-alone department, there's going to be even more attention on us,” he added.

On Thursday, Honolulu Ocean Safety held a groundbreaking ceremony near Kailua Beach for the first facility designed solely for lifeguard operations.

The $2.5 million building will be a hub for Windward Oʻahu lifeguards from the Mōkapu Peninsula to Waimānalo Bay, according to a press release. Construction is expected to begin June 3 and finish in summer 2025.