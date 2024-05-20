Honolulu City Council passes measures to create new Ocean Safety Department

The Honolulu City Council has approved a measure to establish a separate Ocean Safety department for Oʻahu.

Resolution 24-103 approves Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s request to create the department, using his executive powers. Ocean safety services currently fall within the Honolulu Emergency Services Department and ambulance services.

Councilmember Andria Tupola co-introduced the measure with Council Chair Tommy Waters.

“I wanted to start off with this phrase, 'pūpūkahi i holomua,' which means 'unite in order to progress.' When Hawaiians were on a voyage, everyone moved together in the same direction. A successful voyage required commitment from all the members, and progress would be hindered if anyone wanted to move in a different direction than the crew,” Tupola said at a council meeting last week.

“Here we have the opportunity to progress, to do what is best and what is right for our community and for our beloved lifeguards who risk their wellbeing protecting our beaches,” she added.

Supporters of separate departments say it will improve operations for the current Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division, which has grown with the demand for its services. They also say a standalone department would allow greater autonomy for ocean services, better funding and more oversight.

“Our dedicated lifeguards work tirelessly from dawn to dusk, safeguarding our residents and families across Oʻahu. I am eager to continue working closely with the administration and community to ensure that our Ocean Safety first responders have the resources they need to protect and save the lives of individuals who visit our beaches throughout our island home,” Waters said in a statement.

There had been discussion about letting the public vote on whether they want a standalone department instead of letting the mayor decide, but Blangiardi said using his executive powers would be faster and more likely to materialize the department than if it were put to a vote.

As Resolution 24-103 stands, Blangiardi has the authority to select the director of the Ocean Safety Department. However, another measure the council passed could give Oʻahu residents a say in the department, asking them if an oversight commission should instead be in charge of such decisions.

Commissioners, while still appointed by the mayor, have to be confirmed by the council.