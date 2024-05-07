Swimmers will circumnavigate Maui to raise awareness of ocean health

Epic Swim Maui is a first-of-its-kind, weeks-long expedition swim around The Valley Isle scheduled this summer. Several open water endurance swimmers from around the world have committed to brave the sun, salt and sea to raise awareness of ocean health.

Maui resident and former windsurfing world champion Robby Seeger is behind the event.

"This is really a conversation platform. This is a 'we' movement. This is about continuing bringing as many people into the conversation, making science visible, bringing Indigenous teachings onto the largest platform," Seeger said.

He said athletes hail from 10 countries across six continents. One of those athletes is local endurance swimmer Ryan Leong.

Courtesy Epic Swim Maui Some of the swimmers who are slated to participate.

"As individual ocean swimmers, we are out there chasing crossings and channels and individual accomplishments, but rarely do we ever do something for a bigger cause," Leong said. "The unknown is actually kind of what draws me to it. I think that's part of the beauty of it."

The organizers hope each swimmer will complete as much as possible, but they expect the event will have a relay aspect due to necessary breaks.

"One of the other things that's going to be exceptionally interesting for us is that a lot of us are used to completing a single long-distance swim, maybe lasts over a couple of days," Leong said. "We're looking at three weeks, day upon day after day after day — sun exposure, salt exposure. Those are the things that I think we're going to need to have a good strategy for."

Also involved in the event are scientists, water safety experts, and Hawaiian and community leaders. Seeger said he hopes the voyaging canoe Hōkuleʻa will be able to join the event if it is not abroad.

He said the event is still looking for volunteers. The swim is scheduled to start in early July.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 7, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.