The heavy rains due to the unusual Kona low storm system that rolled through the last few weeks were a reality check. Emergency management officials told HPR they initially feared it would unleash a firehose of water, but fortunately, most areas were spared.

The flooding in Waikīkī along Kalākaua, Seaside and Lewers, however, was a wake-up call. The Conversation talked to City and County of Honolulu Managing Director Mike Formby about the flooding — and the latest on the paused Ala Wai Flood Risk Management project.

