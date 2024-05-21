© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The latest on the paused Ala Wai Flood Risk Management project

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 21, 2024 at 4:54 PM HST
Army Corps of Engineers

The heavy rains due to the unusual Kona low storm system that rolled through the last few weeks were a reality check. Emergency management officials told HPR they initially feared it would unleash a firehose of water, but fortunately, most areas were spared.

The flooding in Waikīkī along Kalākaua, Seaside and Lewers, however, was a wake-up call. The Conversation talked to City and County of Honolulu Managing Director Mike Formby about the flooding — and the latest on the paused Ala Wai Flood Risk Management project.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 21, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Ala Wai CanalCity and County of HonoluluU.S. Army Corps of EngineersClimate ChangeInfrastructure
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories