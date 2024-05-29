Maui County, Kauaʻi will receive ground ambulance service under new contracts

New contracts have been awarded for ground ambulance service in Maui County and on Kaua’i.

The state Department of Health selected International Life Support, Inc., doing business as American Medical Response, for both service areas. This follows two requests for proposals for a competitive bid process.

The new contracts begin on Jan. 1, 2025, and will last for three years.

Current contracts are being extended until then to ensure Maui County and Kaua’i residents have uninterrupted ambulance service.

Under the new contacts, every district will have ambulance staff that includes a paramedic, and a second responder who is at least an EMT. A second ambulance will go into service on Moloka’i.

The contracts also add requirements for a quality assurance coordinator and pediatric emergency care coordinator, among other improvements.

These contracts are specific to ground ambulance care and do not affect air ambulance services.

