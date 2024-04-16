DOH seeks ambulance service proposals for Maui and Kauaʻi

The state Department of Health is seeking proposals for emergency medical services to operate ground ambulance services for Maui and Kauaʻi counties.

The DOH issued a request for proposals (RFP) last year, but canceled it after concerns were raised regarding the level of staffing for EMS.

“While it was never the intent of DOH to reduce the qualifications of emergency responders, the previous RFPs did not make this entirely clear,” said Hawai‘i State Health Director Kenneth S. Fink.

“The new RFPs clearly require that every district will have an ambulance staffed with a paramedic and a second responder who is at least an EMT, which is the current qualification for and level of staffing,” Fink said.

The current RFP emphasizes quality and performance.

It requires that every district have an ambulance staffed with a paramedic and a second responder who is at least an EMT, which is the current qualification.

This RFP does not include emergency air transport.

Molokaʻi will be getting an additional ambulance, increasing the units available in the County of Maui to 11.

There are currently eight ambulances and one rapid response unit on Maui, and one ambulance each on Molokaʻi and Lanaʻi.

Kauaʻi currently has six ambulance units with two backup units.

The DOH assures residents will have uninterrupted ambulance service.

