© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPR's spring membership campaign is underway! Support the reporting, storytelling and music you depend on. Donate now

DOH seeks ambulance service proposals for Maui and Kauaʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published April 16, 2024 at 11:22 AM HST
Honolulu EMS

The state Department of Health is seeking proposals for emergency medical services to operate ground ambulance services for Maui and Kauaʻi counties.

The DOH issued a request for proposals (RFP) last year, but canceled it after concerns were raised regarding the level of staffing for EMS.

“While it was never the intent of DOH to reduce the qualifications of emergency responders, the previous RFPs did not make this entirely clear,” said Hawai‘i State Health Director Kenneth S. Fink.

“The new RFPs clearly require that every district will have an ambulance staffed with a paramedic and a second responder who is at least an EMT, which is the current qualification for and level of staffing,” Fink said.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz speaks with Maui Mayor Richard Bissen on April 10, 2024.
Local News
Sen. Schatz calls on Congress to pass more disaster relief funding
HPR News Staff

The current RFP emphasizes quality and performance.

It requires that every district have an ambulance staffed with a paramedic and a second responder who is at least an EMT, which is the current qualification.

This RFP does not include emergency air transport.

Molokaʻi will be getting an additional ambulance, increasing the units available in the County of Maui to 11.

There are currently eight ambulances and one rapid response unit on Maui, and one ambulance each on Molokaʻi and Lanaʻi.

Kauaʻi currently has six ambulance units with two backup units.

The DOH assures residents will have uninterrupted ambulance service.
Tags
Local News MauiKauaʻiHealth CareDepartment of Health
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories