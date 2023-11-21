State health department extends AMR ambulance contract for Kauaʻi and Maui

The current contract for ground ambulance transportation on Kauaʻi and Maui counties has been extended through the end of September 2024.

The state Department of Health Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee on Monday said the American Medical Response will continue providing services in the counties.

The DOH in the meantime is starting the process to award a new contract that will succeed the current one after it expires.

AMR has been providing emergency ground transportation in the counties for more than 40 years, but earlier this year the state Department of Health chose the Denmark-based ambulance company Falck Northwest Corp. to take over those duties.

But protests from AMR, local officials and paramedics criticized the health department for choosing Falck, which has reportedly struggled with staffing shortages and poor response times.

The company was fined in San Diego for its operational struggles there.

The DOH canceled the contract with Falck in October and said it would extend AMR’s current contract.