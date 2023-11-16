Hawaiʻi among worst states for early lung cancer diagnosis, treatment

Hawai‘i is among the worst states for diagnosing and treating lung cancer, according to a new report from the American Lung Association.

In the association's newest “State of Lung Cancer” report, the state was ranked as the worst in the nation for diagnosing lung cancer early, when the survival rate is greater. Just over 20% of cases are diagnosed early, compared to nearly 27% nationally.

Hawai‘i also has the seventh-highest percentage of cases that get no treatment, at more than 24%. Fewer than 21% of cases nationally go untreated.

The state was also ranked as the eighth worst in the five-year survival rate of patients who have been diagnosed with lung cancer, at just under 23%. The national percentage is nearly 27%.

“While the rate of early diagnosis continues to lag, we are seeing improvements in rates of five-year survival across the nation, including here in Hawai‘i,” said Pedro Haro, executive director of the ALA in Hawai‘i, in a statement.

“While lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer deaths here in Hawai‘i and across the nation, we are encouraged by signs of improvement in the survival rates.”

Hawai‘i was found to have the sixth lowest rate of new lung cancer cases.

The report also found that the state has among the lowest percentage of adults who are current smokers.