Iconic Molokaʻi to Oʻahu outrigger canoe races resume after 4-year hiatus

Two iconic Moloka’i channel canoe races will return this year. The O‘ahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association has announced that after a four-year hiatus, Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai and Moloka‘i Hoe races will be held in the fall.

Both races attract the world’s top paddlers for the challenging 41-mile journey from Moloka’i across the Ka’iwi Channel to finish at Waikīkī.

The Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai Championship for women paddlers will be held on Sept 29, while the men’s Moloka’i Hoe will make its 72nd crossing on Oct. 13.

Organizers urge respect for the Moloka’i community hosting the races. A portion of the races' proceeds will benefit the island through the Friends of Moloka‘i organization.

After the pandemic, the races had been scheduled to resume last year, but were canceled in the wake of the August wildfires on Maui.

The events perpetuate one of Hawaiʻi's and Polynesia's most important and historic cultural traditions, while honoring outrigger canoe paddlers around the world.