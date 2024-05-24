Avalon CEO Christine Camp is juggling several Honolulu projects

Developer Christine Camp has multiple projects underway. And that includes some that are part of downtown Honolulu's transformation into a more residential neighborhood.

Camp is president and CEO of Honolulu-based Avalon Group — a number of companies engaged in real estate development, consulting and sales, property management and more.

As a developer, she in the midst of projects throughout Oʻahu that will deliver housing, schools and industrial space.

Some of these projects are part of downtown Honolulu's evolution in the work-from-home era.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio FILE - Avalon Group CEO and President Christine Camp, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on March 4, 2024.

Last year, she acquired the Davies Pacific Center for $96 million and is redeveloping it into a mixed-use building of offices and apartments.

Twenty-two floors of the building are now a residential component, known as Modea. Units went on sale in March. In all, there will be 352 units, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

Avalon also acquired a block fronting Fort Street Mall for $10 million and has invested another $39 million into the property.

The plan is for a 300-unit high-rise as well as a 22,000-square-foot science lab for Hawaiʻi Pacific University. Construction is underway for the science lab.

Camp is also consulting with Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi for an affordable senior housing project at the top of Fort Street Mall.

Called Hale Kamiano, the project will create 67 units of rentals for seniors making 30% to 60% of the area median income.