Maui Princess undergoes defueling after running aground

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 23, 2024 at 1:59 PM HST
The Maui Princess ferry boat ran aground last week off Lahaina.
DLNR
Work is underway to defuel the Maui Princess vessel that is grounded off Lahaina. The ferry boat ran aground last week after it broke from its offshore mooring.

This week, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources is working with a consultant to remove 2,500 gallons of fuel and other hazardous materials from the vessel by helicopter.

After everything is removed, a salvage contractor will begin work to move the boat into deeper water.

DLNR reports it is currently hard-aground on what appears to be a shallow shelf of sand and rubble.

The 100-foot-long Maui Princess runs a sunset dinner cruise but has struggled with a docking location since the August fire destroyed the Lahaina Harbor.

The DLNR is working to minimize environmental impacts during the removal process.

The agency says high surf along the West Maui coastline has prevented biologists from doing a water assessment of any possible damages to marine habitats.
