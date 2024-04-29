Fine for 2023 Maui yacht grounding skyrockets to $1.8M

The parties that damaged coral and live rock near Honolua Bay with a yacht in early 2023 were originally fined $117,000. Now they're on the hook for $1.8 million.

The significant increase comes following calls from the public for officials to consider the losses sustained from cultural, emotional and utility standpoints.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources initially recommended the smaller fine — a number based on a DAR matrix detailing the biological value of the coral that was damaged.

“ If this would have happened right outside of Hanauma Bay, the community would have been outraged. While perhaps some of the coral may not have been on DAR's scale as really a high value, it had cultural value, it had place value, it had community value,” said state Board of Land and Natural Resources Chair Dawn Chang.

Daniel Dennison / State of Hawaiʻi

Last week the BLNR reissued and increased the fine against the owners and operator of the luxury yacht, also known as Nakoa: Jim Jones, who manages Noelani Yacht Charters and operated the vessel at the time of the grounding, and Kevin S. Albert, Kimberly L. Albert, and the Albert Revocable Trust.

Jones was aboard the vessel and using it for personal reasons in February 2023 when it grounded outside the Honolua-Mokulē‘ia Bay Marine Life Conservation District on Maui.

The incident destroyed or damaged about 120 stony coral specimens and more than 1,600 square feet of live rock.

Last summer the BLNR agreed to the $117,000 fine. The board reportedly said it tried to collect the fine, but could not.

After the initial fine was described by opponents as a “slap in the face” to the community, the board deferred the fine and directed DAR to gather community input for a greater understanding of the damage caused beyond the biological value of the lost coral.

“I think levying the full extent of our abilities to fine is important and … (sends) a signal to others in the future that this board takes these kinds of matters very seriously. We’ll be looking to exert serious fines with respect to damage and environmental pollution that has an impact, especially in places that are unique biologically, culturally and for the community,” board member Aimee Barnes said.

The board unanimously voted in favor of the $1.8 million fine.