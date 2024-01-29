Land board considers higher fine after luxury yacht destroyed coral at Honolua Bay

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources has deferred a fine against those responsible for damaging coral on Maui last year with a grounded yacht.

The board will reach out to the public over the next few months to get a better idea of the community’s response following the incident.

Noelani Yacht Charters manager Jim Jones was on a luxury yacht that damaged about 120 coral colonies near Honolua Bay.

Dan Dennison / DLNR Those who were on the 120-ton Nakoa yacht at the time it ran aground now face fines for destroying the coral and rock in the area.

Last July the board fined Jones and his company along with Kevin Albert, Kimberly Albert and the Albert Revocable Trust, which owns the vessel, about $117,000 for the damage to the coral and about 1,600 square meters of live rock.

However, they have not yet paid the fine — even after the state reportedly reached out several times to collect it. This has prompted the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to resubmit the fine.

In a meeting last week, others along with John Carty of Save Honolua Bay Coalition, urged the board to gather information from the public and increase the fine issued to Jones and the trust.

“The pain and suffering to our community needs to be heard, acknowledged and factored into your decision. It’s not just the damage from the mega-yacht to the reef of our sacred bay, but it's also the pathetic and irresponsible and insulting response of the owner,” he said.

“If you happen to vote today to approve that $117,000 slap on the wrist that would be perceived as a slap in the face of our community and we've just been through so much,” he added.

Many have requested a maximum fine issued to the parties, which would be about $1.6 million.

Those in favor include Sen. Angus McKelvey, whose jurisdiction covers the Honolua Bay area.

“It is evident that the damage caused extends well beyond the monetary value associated with the destruction of the reef. Aquatic life has been disrupted, fragile coral formations have been decimated, and the ecological balance of the reef has been severely compromised," he said in a statement.

"Furthermore, the destruction of this natural treasure has had a significant impact on the local community, which relies on cultural and recreational activities centered around Honolua Bay.”

Jones was using the yacht for personal reasons when it grounded. The owners of the yacht argue that they should not be fined and say Jones stole the vessel.