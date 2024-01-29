Boaters urged to remain cautious and slow down as whale season peaks

As we welcome humpback whales into the islands for breeding season, NOAA officials remind boaters to reduce speed and keep a safe distance.

Hawaiʻi generally sees peak populations of Koholā, or humpback whales, in January and February. The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is home to whales that are breeding, giving birth and nursing their young during this time.

The Sanctuary said collisions with boaters are a real risk for both people and animals over the next few months.

Boaters should maintain a speed of 15 knots or less to minimize the risk of striking a whale — especially in water depths above 600 feet. It’s illegal to approach a humpback whale closer than 100 yards by drone, boat, kayak or any other vessel.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources also recommends reducing vessel speed by 6 knots when approaching or departing away from whales.

These recommendations were the result of almost a decade of research by the state, NOAA and the Pacific Whale Foundation.

If you see an injured or entangled whale, keep your distance and call the Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

