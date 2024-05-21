© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
State prepares for an influx of imported plants, animals ahead of FestPAC

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published May 21, 2024 at 1:52 PM HST
Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture

State and federal agencies are preparing for the influx of plant or animal products as visitors arrive to participate in the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, or FestPAC, next month.

Over 100,000 people from nearly 30 countries are expected to come to Hawaiʻi to attend FestPAC. The cultural festival will include performances, activities and workshops that officials anticipate will use some plants and animal products not typically found in the state.

That’s a cause for some concern at the state Department of Agriculture, which is working to ensure that Hawaiʻi is protected from possible invasive species.

“Things like native grasses for thatching or for headdresses are definitely items that could harbor invasive species that aren't here," said Dexter Kishida, the deputy to the chair for the state DOA.

"We want to make sure all that is viewed and reviewed, inspected and either mitigated through treatment or, sadly, may not be able to be brought in,” Kishida continued.

He said the department is working with FestPAC organizers on possible replacements that can be used during the festival. In one case, a type of wood that was going to be used for a carving demonstration was replaced with an approved wood. Kishida said organizers agreed to the change.

Fest PAC will have more than 2,200 delegates from 28 Pacific countries and U.S. territories.
The federal government is taking the lead to ensure no invasive or unwanted species enter the U.S.

In a news release for the upcoming festival, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said, “Items made with feathers, skins, shells or any other parts or products of wildlife are regulated and may require Fish and Wildlife Service declaration, Import/Export Licenses and or special import/export permits…”

More information on permits can be found online.
