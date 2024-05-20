FestPAC preparation makes headway in Honolulu as organizers anticipate large turnout

The 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, better known as FestPAC, is in its final stretch of preparation as festival planners gear up to host more than 2,000 delegates from 28 Pacific countries and U.S. territories.

With less than three weeks away, one focus is the building of the festival village. It's the main hub at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center where delegates will display their culture through performances and art.

Festival Director Aaron Salā said it's the first time the festival village is being built indoors.

“Our responsibility to that end was to assure that we are building a festival village that is responsive and reflective of a Pacific environment,” he said. “But also adhering to the challenges of us building the festival indoors.”

Salā said he has partnered with the Albizia Project, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and others to build the festival village.

Catherine Cruz / HPR The festival village will be hosted at the Hawaʻi Convention Center.

FestPAC is projected to cost upwards of $20 million, with the state funding more than half the costs.

Salā said most of the funds are allocated to building the village. According to figures from the state Department of Businesses Economic Development and Tourism, the village will cost nearly $3 million.

“Our team has been busy in the securing of tents and the securing of stages and the securing of production equipment, sound and lights,” Salā said.

Other FestPAC venues will include the Bishop Museum, which will have carvers and tattoo demonstrations; and the Capitol, which will have a large exhibit showcasing Pacific artistry.

Salā said delegates will include some high-ranking leaders.

“We know that the King of Aotearoa, New Zealand, Kiingi Tūheitia and his family will be in Honolulu,” Salā said. “We also know that several prime ministers have already noted that they will plan to travel to Honolulu, at least for a period of time.”

The delegates will stay in dorms at the University of Hawaiʻi, East-West Center and hotels in Waikīkī, according to Salā. He added that there are more than 1,000 beds reserved at UH and East-West Center, while the rest of the delegates will stay at four hotels.

Salā said the preparation has been a learning curve for his team, especially when it comes to helping the delegates travel to Hawaiʻi.

“The process is difficult, and not just a visa, because this is ... one tiny initial step. Because then it becomes biosecurity issues,” he said. “And certainly we don't want anything, you know, invasive to come into Hawaiʻi, but we likewise don't want anything invasive to leave Hawaiʻi.”

On Friday, the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association said it anticipates some 300 volunteers will be recruited.

