FestPAC planners are searching for more volunteers ahead of Hawaiʻi debut

The 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture is only three weeks away and officials are still looking for a handful of volunteers.

Hawai‘i will host the world’s largest celebration of Indigenous Pacific Islanders for the first time in June. Guam was the last to host the festival in 2016.

During a Monday meeting, FestPAC Director Aaron Salā said that while he expects some local Pacific Islander communities to help out, he hopes to see an increase in registered volunteers before the event.

“We expect that the number of volunteers who are officially registered, really to exponentially increase over the next week or so as we prepare for volunteer training,” he said.

The festival will draw more than 2,200 delegates from at least 28 Pacific nations and U.S. territories. Hawai‘i FestPAC planners are in the final stretch of planning the celebration, which usually attracts more than 100,000 people.

To learn more about volunteering, click here.