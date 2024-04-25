© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawmakers split on whether amendment including Water Commission needs is relevant

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published April 25, 2024 at 8:44 AM HST
Sen. Lorraine Inouye defends the Senate's position that the amendment to HB2690 adding language on Water Commission reform is relevant. Inouye is the Senate Chair for the Conference Committee on the measure.
Hawaiʻi Senate
Sen. Lorraine Inouye defends the Senate's position that the amendment to HB2690 adding language on Water Commission reform is relevant. Inouye is the Senate Chair for the Conference Committee on the measure.

A legislative proposal to create more independence for the state Water Commission is receiving pushback from House members in conference committee.

House Bill 2690 was initially aimed to address remediation efforts in the wake of Red Hill’s fuel contamination, but senators later amended the bill to include language addressing the needs of the Water Commission.

Disagreement between the two chambers centers on concerns raised by the state attorney general’s office that the amendment to include the Water Commission is not relevant to the original bill.

Nearly two dozen students from Hawaiian immersion schools on Maui have traveled to the state Capitol multiple times this legislative session to advocate for a proposed measure that gives greater independence to the state Water Commission.
Local News
Bill to insulate the Water Commission from outside influence gains momentum
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Sen. Lorraine Inouye, chair of the Water and Land Committee, disagrees.

"We know the amendments are germane within the original bill because they fit within the bill title ʻRelating to Waterʻ and seek to remedy problems, we identified last session after assessing the response to the Red Hill issue like the need for the Water Commission to have emergency authority and increased penalties," Inouye said.

"That these problems are not unique to Red Hill, only adds to the urgency of passing this measure in the most complete form possible. These problems will continue to happen if we do not act now," she continued.

Rep. Linda Ichiyama, chair of the Water and Land Committee, said she’s open to continued conversation, but both chambers are ‘so far apart’ in agreeing to a final version of the bill.

Members of the conference committee on HB2690 are set to meet Thursday for further negotiation at 10:15 a.m. in Conference Room 229. The meeting will be streamed live on the Senate's YouTube channel.
Tags
Local News State LegislatureCommission on Water Resource ManagementNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories