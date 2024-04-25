Skyline fleet is now complete with delivery of 20th train

All 20 trains for the Honolulu rail, officially called Skyline, are now on Oʻahu. The final train arrived at Honolulu Harbor on Wednesday.

By Thursday night, two of the train's four cars will be at the Rail Operations Center. The last two will be hauled there on Friday.

Of the 19 trainsets already delivered, 12 are fully tested and have been turned over to the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services.

Honolulu Department of Transportation Services The inside of a Honolulu rail car.

HART said that after crews connect the train cars, the train will undergo safety testing and certification.

“The delivery of the 20th train to Honolulu is another major milestone for the project. This is the final train to arrive, which means that the vehicle fleet of the system is now complete,” HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina said in a news release.

Honolulu rail cars are air-conditioned, each accommodating 800 passengers — the equivalent of 10 city buses, HART said.

Unlike traditional trains, the Honolulu rail does not have doors between the cars. The train appears as one long passageway.

The first section of the Honolulu rail system from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium has been open to the public since summer 2023. It's about a 22-minute one-way ride, or 45 minutes roundtrip.

Normal operation hours are 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

The estimated $10 billion light rail system is decades in the making and has been shortened over time due to funding, delays and other structural issues.

The next rail segment is scheduled to open in 2025, connecting the existing part to Middle Street, and adding stops for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Honolulu airport.

The final segment through downtown Honolulu and ending in the Kakaʻako area is scheduled to be finished in 2031.

More information about riding Skyline can be found at honolulu.gov/skyline.