© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State to create 450 interim units to house fire survivors ineligible for federal aid

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published April 24, 2024 at 2:50 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green and state Department of Human Services Deputy Director Joe Campos look over a site plan for Ka Laʻi Ola on Maui. (March 25, 2024)
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Gov. Josh Green and state Department of Human Services Deputy Director Joe Campos look over a site plan for Ka Laʻi Ola on Maui. (March 25, 2024)

Gov. Josh Green has announced a new partnership with HomeAid Hawai‘i to build 450 units for Maui wildfire survivors who were not eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The project is called Ka La‘i Ola, meaning “The Place of Peaceful Recovery.” A news release said it's the largest interim housing development announced for wildfire survivors to date.

When completed, the units on 54 acres will offer temporary, sustainable housing solutions for up to five years. People will be placed in studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom homes.

The project will cost around $115 million, with $75 million from the state and the remaining funds from charitable and community resources.

The governor's office said the state has been paying about $56 million each month to house people ineligible for federal aid in hotels and other temporary residences.

"Disaster Case Managers will support residents with access to resources including providing trauma-informed services with consideration to post-traumatic conditions. Together with neighboring community leaders and housing beneficiaries, the goal is to plan a community with amenity buildings, a resiliency center, landscaping, and other essential components for healing and recovery," the news release said.

HomeAid Hawai‘i is also the state's developer for Green's pop-up villages of tiny homes for homeless people, dubbed the Kauhale Initiative.

A groundbreaking for Ka Laʻi Ola will soon be announced.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesHousingJosh Green
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories