City seeks 500 employees to run its annual Summer Fun program

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for approximately 500 staff members to accommodate 10,000 keiki for its summer program.

The Summer Fun program is the largest of its kind in the state with 60 locations on Oʻahu. The program began in 1944 to provide positive engagement of children during World War II.

At a Tuesday news conference, city spokesperson Nate Serota said the department wants to make the program as accessible to as many families as it can.

“Based on the staffing, we may have a waitlist, and so as we bring more staff on, we can accommodate more of that waitlist and whittle it down,” Serota said.

"So we don’t get enough staff on time, we unfortunately have to keep those folks on the waitlist until we get more staff again. That’s a scenario that we really want to avoid as much as possible," he said.

The eight-week program pays from $16 up to $19 an hour.

This year’s registration fee is $25 per child. In addition, the city offers waivers for qualified families and neighborhoods.

Registration for the program varies in certain districts.

For more information, click here.

