'Aloha Kai: Love for the Ocean' art exhibit at Honolulu Hale pays homage to Earth Month

A multimedia art exhibit paying homage to Earth Month is open to the public at Honolulu Hale.

The art installation called “Aloha Kai: Love for the Ocean” is inspired by Nā Kama Kai’s philosophy of empowering children by connecting them to the sea and land.

The exhibit has two kai-centered banners and sculptures of sea animals made from recycled clothes from artist Jane Chang Mi and her son.

Courtesy of City and County of Honolulu The exhibition presents a multi-media and participatory installation created by artist Jane Chang Mi.

Mi said she’s trying to communicate to the public that we’re not separate from anything.

“Overall, it's not just about how cute these sculptures are, but also seeing the monk seal. I think 20 years ago, you wouldn't see the monk seals as much as we do now, whereas they're nesting everywhere, and they're there,” she said.

“They're at Kaimana Beach, and how beautiful that is, and what does it mean to care for? Those monk seals, we don't go up to them and touch them for a reason. We don't go up to honu and try to ride them. So that that relationship between us and the ocean or us on the Earth can exist.”

The exhibit features Mi’s research about various efforts across Oceania and "Aloha ‘Āina" movements that show deep care for the ocean.

“Aloha Kai: Love for the Ocean” is on display at Honolulu Hale until May 17.

