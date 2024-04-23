© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maui officials push back on some details in attorney general report on deadly wildfire

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - Associated Press
Published April 23, 2024 at 10:45 AM HST
Department of Land and Natural Resources

Days after the Hawaiʻi attorney general's office released an outside report that flagged communications issues in the response to the deadly August wildfire, Maui County officials pushed back and offered "clarifications" on some of the report's details.

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez released a first phase report Wednesday by the Fire Safety Research Institute that said a broad communications breakdown left authorities in the dark and residents without emergency alerts during the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez presents the Lahaina fire investigation by the Fire Safety Research Institute. FSRIVice President and Executive Director
Local News
Key fire report leaves cause and culpability questions unanswered
Ashley Mizuo

The report did not answer questions about cause or liability. It also said it is only an initial reckoning and two more reports will follow. Investigators are still trying to get some documents from Maui County.

Late Friday, Maui County issued a statement with clarifications on various details in the report, including when Mayor Richard Bissen issued a county emergency proclamation among other things.

Lopez responded in a statement Monday that the attorney general's office welcomes Maui "supplementing the facts."

The Aug. 8 fire killed 101 people and destroyed much of the historic town of Lahaina.

This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Wildfires in Hawaiʻi fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures in areas including historic Lahaina town, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday, and rescuers pulled a dozen people escaping smoke and flames from the ocean.
Local News
Read the attorney general's investigation into the deadly Lahaina wildfire
HPR News Staff

