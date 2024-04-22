Meals for Lahaina fire victims staying in hotels cut to 1 per day

Maui fire survivors still living in hotels have had their daily meals reduced from three to one.

The about 820 families still sheltering in hotels were notified via text message earlier this month.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency in February requested that FEMA extend the non-congregate sheltering program. FEMA agreed, but said the costs for meals will no longer be reimbursable. They reasoned that grocery stores and other restaurants have reopened in West Maui.

HI-EMA Administrator James Barros said that the state decided in February to end meal service for those who were placed in condos because they can cook for themselves.

However, that’s not the case for those in hotel rooms.

“We continue to debate with FEMA on the fact that yes, everything's opened up however, because the clientele are in hotels, they're not allowed to cook,” Barros said.

For now, the state will have to fully fund meal services for those in hotels. And that’s why the state will now only be offering dinner.

He said only about half the amount of people eating dinner would also eat breakfast — and for lunch, it was even less.

Barros added that children have access to breakfast and lunch meals at school.

The American Red Cross, which operates the non-congregate sheltering program, has made it a point to meet with families twice a week to assess their needs.

“That is always where any need, be it a transportation need, medical device replacement, mental health check-in or other community resource referrals, those conversations are super valuable,” said Red Cross Assistant Director Mary Simkins.

The goal is to end the non-congregate sheltering program by the end of May. The program has cost the state over $500 million. Some of those funds will eventually be recouped through FEMA reimbursement.

Currently, FEMA reimbursement is only authorized until May 10. The state will have the option to apply for an extension, but if it does not receive one, it may need to pick up the full cost of the program after that date.

Barros thought they would likely be able to place all who are ineligible for FEMA reimbursement in more permanent housing by mid-May.

However, he emphasized the need for more housing options for people in West Maui.

“Pet friendly is always one that we need and then access and functional needs, those two would be probably at the top of the list for me,” Barros said. “And then those that can support a multi-generational family.”

In the meantime, the American Red Cross is working with Maui Food Bank on a food hub in Lahaina that’s slated to open in the early summer.

