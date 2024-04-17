© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maui High receives $10M endowment, the largest donation in the school's history

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published April 17, 2024 at 2:18 PM HST
Courtesy of Maui High School

An anonymous Maui High School graduate has donated $10 million to the Maui High School Foundation, which will help fund students' pursuit of educational passions.

It's the largest gift in the school's history.

"This gift will be for all Maui High students who qualify," Principal Jamie Yap said in a Tuesday news release.

"What our donor is saying is, 'Go follow your dreams, I'll help you.' We hope this inspires our kids to be resilient and put in the hard work. We hope this shows them that their dreams are possible, no matter their circumstances or where they started from," Yap said.

The money would go toward band, athletics, STEM, career and technical educational pathways, arts, foreign language, special education and more.

In addition, the endowment will create more scholarships for seniors who want to go to college or explore vocational careers.

"The endowment will also encourage expanding the foundation's database and its ability to connect with former graduates," Yap said. "We are currently creating a foundation office on campus to be more accessible to our community."

The high school in Kahului was founded in 1913 with an initial enrollment of 16 students. More than a century later, that enrollment increased to 1,826 students, making it the largest high school on Maui.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
