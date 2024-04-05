Here are the invasive species bills making progress this legislative session

Several invasive species bills are still moving through the state Legislature this year.

This week represents a key deadline for bills to move forward this legislative session, and lawmakers have kept some alive for the most problematic pest species in Hawaiʻi.

“I'm encouraged by the bills that are still alive and the resources and policies to address invasive species. Unfortunately, there is so much attention on invasive species because it's such a huge problem,” said Brian Miyamoto, executive director for the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau.

One measure that’s still alive would allow the use of fine-meshed nets on plants to trap and detect coconut rhinoceros beetles.

The beetles can kill coconut and other palm trees, as well as damage banana, pineapple and even taro plants. There’s no single way to eradicate the beetles, but the nets have been a useful tool.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said in written testimony that “treatment options are still relatively limited to managing CRB infestations. There are pesticides and applications that can be used but these can be complex and require special licensing making them not practical for the general public.”

“Netting is a management and detection tool for CRB that can exclude other medium to large pests and can be used on individual plants that property owners want to protect,” the department added.

A measure to fund the Hawaiʻi Ant Lab to mitigate the little fire ant has also moved through the state Legislature. The aggressive ant species has a painful sting and can drive out other species.

Another bill would establish a pilot program to manage rose-ringed parakeets on Kauaʻi and Oʻahu. The birds eat fruits and grain, and have caused significant damage to crops on Kauaʻi.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means added Oʻahu to the bill during a decision-making hearing this week.

“I see them across the island, but during dusk in the evenings, we see them congregating in hundreds, maybe thousands, on the corner of Beretania and Punahou (Streets),” Miyamoto said.

The state Department of Agriculture could get funding under a proposed measure to control the two-lined spittlebug, a pest that’s mostly a problem on Hawaiʻi Island.

The spittlebug destroys pasture land used by local ranchers.

“You have beautiful, productive pastures that are completely decimated, and the only thing that comes out of a situation like that is just weeds,” said Kualoa Ranch’s John Morgan.

The measures have passed their final committee hearings, and can now be scheduled for conference hearings.