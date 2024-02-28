© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Here's how a bee from Australia established itself 2,000 miles away in Polynesia

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published February 28, 2024 at 4:39 PM HST
Found on Viti Levu and Taveuni islands of Fiji, this species is still only known from the females but is named in honor of Navai Village and their long-term support of Fijian bee research.
James Dorey Photography
Lake Tagimoucia as seen from Des Voeux Peak on Taveuni, Fiji. Both the lake and the peak have been the sites where new species were found. The peak in particular is where the first Fijian Hylaeus were collected for this project.
James Dorey Photography
Navai Village on the island of Viti Levu, Fiji. Pictured are locals, guides, hosts, and Flinders University/University of South Australia students who were funded by the government’s New Colombo Plan in 2019.
James Dorey Photography

Since the 1960s, bee scientists have been baffled by one of the preserved specimens in the Bishop Museum on Oʻahu. The species, Hylaeus tuamotuensis or Tuamotu’s masked bee, was found in French Polynesia in the 1930s.

But its nearest known relatives at the time lived in Australia, New Guinea and New Zealand. So just how did that bee travel nearly 2,000 miles across the open ocean to end up on a handful of Pacific Islands?

A new scientific study resolves the longstanding mystery. It also documents eight newly discovered species of masked bee in Fiji, Micronesia and Polynesia.

The Conversation talked to lead study author James Dorey of the University of Wollongong. His bee research was published in the journal "Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution" earlier this week.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 28, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation Science
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a freelance science, health, and technology journalist. She is from New York City and has a master's degree in public health from Yale University.
