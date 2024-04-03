Community remembers Lahaina Library's history while looking forward to rebuild

For nearly 70 years, the Lahaina Library stood on Wharf Street.

State Librarian Stacey Aldrich said she was heartbroken as she watched the fire from Oʻahu on social media.

“Somebody had recorded the library had two fires on the roof," she recalled. "And our heart sank, because the roof was a Hawaiian style roof with wood, which made it like a tinderbox.”

But a small miracle protected the library’s staff on Aug. 8.

“We were grateful because we actually were closed, because the electrical was down," Aldrich explained.

"And so our staff were not there. And normally, they would have been there when the fires were starting. We felt like somebody was watching over our staff that day.”

Courtesy of Stacey Aldrich A newspaper clipping from 1955 shared plans with the community about the construction of the Lahaina Library.

The Lahaina Library was originally located in two rooms at the Baldwin House. Aldrich said a dedicated library building was completed in March of 1956.

“It was pretty exciting," she said, sharing stories recounted in newspapers at the time. "They had a brand new library with 4,908 square feet. And it only cost $65,104 to build.”

Now, a new library costs a lot more than that — an estimated $12.6 million, in fact.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program has awarded $9.9 million to go toward that cost. The remaining amount will be covered by insurance and the state.

Aldrich said in the meantime, a bookmobile and story times are coming to the community at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Library staff are also working to find a temporary location until the rebuild takes place.

“It was a special place for people and a lot of history," she said. "The walls did have some coral in them. And I think there's some lava rocks too. We don't know that they're actually structurally sound after the fire because it was so hot, but they're still standing.”

Community input and planning will be incorporated into the library’s rebuild location, which has yet to be determined.

It previously stood on the site of King Kamehameha III’s royal kalo patch, a cultural landmark many community members hope to see restored.

Courtesy of Stacey Aldrich The Lahaina Library before the fire (left) and after (right).

Aldrich said there’s currently no timeline for rebuilding but the library’s value to the community remains strong.

“It's been an important place for a lot of people, the community — people coming bringing their children for story times,” Aldrich said.

“We have adults that grew up in that library, and they're bringing their children and their grandchildren. They brought them to this library.”

Lahaina Branch Manager Chadde Holdbron shared a statement on behalf of the library’s staff:

“Lahaina Library, as small as it was and under today’s incredibly difficult and stressful circumstances, is and can continue to be a very important gathering place for all Lahaina residents of all ages. Library staff are dedicated to social connections to unite and inspire individuals to learn, read and explore their curiosities. Community-related activities allow for nourished minds, thriving communities and enriched generations. We provide service with aloha, value and welcome all, and are courteous, helpful, knowledgeable and above all dedicated to serving our communities.”