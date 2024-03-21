© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Authors from First Nations can apply to be published and recognized in writing festival

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 21, 2024 at 9:44 AM HST
"Birth of a Tribe" was the final book to be published by the authors that won last year's FNWF awards.

A festival dedicated to the culturally rich stories of Australia and the Pacific Islands is looking for Indigenous writers.

The First Nations Writers Festival gives authors in the Pacific a chance for their books or short stories to win a cash prize or possibly be published. The festival was launched in 2022 to gather stories from the Greater Pacific to share on a global stage.

Book award winners may receive a cash prize of up to $5,000 in Australian currency. Short story winners could get $500.

Authors must be Indigenous to the country or region from which they are submitting their book. Two people will be chosen from each region to win an award. Regions include Australia, Torres Strait, Timor Leste, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, Polynesia, Micronesia, Melanesia and Hawaiʻi.

Local News
What this year's Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture means for those in the diaspora
Cassie Ordonio

“It’s crucial these writers can tell their stories, their way, to preserve and celebrate their unique cultural heritage,” FNWF founder Anna Borzi said in a press release.

Manuscripts must be from 60,000 to 90,000 words and ready for publication, subject to editing.

Book applications, or expressions of interest (EOI), must be sent in by March 31. Unpublished, but completed book manuscripts are subsequently due April 30.

The festival will be held in Townsville, Australia from May 24 - 25. Entry to the event is free.

To submit a book or short story, click here.
