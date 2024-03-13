Kalani High mural brings awareness to the impacts of impaired driving

Advocates against impaired driving unveiled a mural on Tuesday at Kalani High School that encourages youth and others to not drive under the influence.

The mural stretches more than 100 feet wide and nearly 10 feet tall. The artwork comprises images of someone driving a sports car throwing a shaka with the words: “Make good choices. Impaired driving crashes are preventable.”

The mural is part of a program called Drive With Aloha. Some parents were present at the recent unveiling and shared their stories of losing loved ones to drunk driving.

Ken Nishimura is the lead muralist and founder of Keep It Flowing. He said more than 100 Kalani High students contributed to painting the mural.

“We consider this program a platform for community building and educating the youth as well as parents about impaired driving prevention,” he said.

“Most importantly for me, it’s about giving the platform for the victims' families to speak and share their experiences and also their message of prevention.”

The next mural projects will be at Leilehua, Kailua and Castle High Schools.

The event was supported by the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, the Coalition for a Drug-Free Hawaiʻi, Hawai‘i Partnership to Prevent Underage Drinking, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Kalani High School administration, students, and private and non-profit organizations.

