$11.3B state budget advances with a focus on Maui recovery

The House Finance Committee advanced the state's $11.3 billion budget on Wednesday.

About $1 billion of that will go to Maui wildfire costs — including half a million dollars to house displaced residents in hotels.

Although reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are expected for some of the costs, it could be years until the state is able to recoup those funds.

Finance Chair Rep. Kyle Yamashita explained that the committee tried to balance funding both Maui recovery and important state functions.

“The cost we face to ensure that the safety and the recovery of our communities is enormous,” he said.

“At the same time, we have to preserve our core services and maintain those different things such as mental health services, not only for the wildfire survivors but for the many still suffering from the lingering effects of the pandemic, homelessness and other challenges," Yamashita added.

This budget does not reflect the most recent message to the Legislature from Gov. Josh Green, who proposed changes on Tuesday that included a significant amount to address issues at the state hospital system.

Yamashita said any similarities are coincidences.

The budget will next be voted on by the full House of Representatives.