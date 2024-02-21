© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Should public buildings be able to withstand Category 5 hurricanes?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published February 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM HST
Hurricane Darby was about 1,300 miles from Hilo on Wednesday morning, July 13, 2022.
National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration
FILE - Hurricane Darby about 1,300 miles from Hilo on July 13, 2022.

Lawmakers are proposing a measure that would require all new public buildings to be constructed to withstand Category 5 hurricanes.

Senate Bill 2972 states that warmer seas and fewer trade winds are making Hawaiʻi more vulnerable to strong hurricanes, and thus future government buildings should be adequately equipped to serve as shelters in a major disaster.

No public buildings in the state are currently designed to withstand a Category 5 storm with wind speeds of 157 mph or higher.

According to testimony submitted by the state Department of Education, the Hawaiʻi State Building Code includes criteria for "enhanced hurricane protection areas" in certain government buildings to withstand up to a Category 3 hurricane.

Several individuals testified in support of the measure at a hearing last week, saying the current public shelter options were insufficient.

Climate scientist Chip Fletcher told HPR that hurricane patterns are shifting away from the equator toward higher latitudes.

"So that means hurricanes that had previously passed south of Hawaiʻi may now intersect our windward sides," Fletcher said.

He added that tropical cyclones and hurricanes are increasing both in number and strength.

"Hurricanes are larger, wetter, with greater wind speeds," Fletcher said.

Some scientists recently proposed creating a Category 6 for hurricanes with wind speeds above 192 miles per hour. There have been five storms since 2013 that would meet that criterion. All were in the Pacific.
Local News Environment State Legislature weather Climate Change
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
