National Science Foundation ranks UH Mānoa among top research and public universities

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa has ranked within the top 100 research institutions and public universities across the U.S., according to a study from the National Science Foundation.

The study looked at data from 2022 to determine that out of more than 600 research institutes in the U.S., Mānoa came in at No. 91.

As for the top public universities in the U.S., the institution ranked No. 59.

“The data shows that in a highly competitive environment, the federal government recognizes the expertise here at UH Mānoa by funding our research across multiple disciplines,” UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno said in a Monday news release.

“It underscores our continued success in fostering a dynamic research environment, attracting top-tier faculty and students, and further establishing ourselves as a hub for cutting-edge research to serve the people of Hawaiʻi and the world.”

UH placed in the nation's top 10% in disciplines such as ocean sciences and marine sciences, astronomy and astrophysics, geological and earth sciences, computer and information sciences, atmospheric science and meteorology, and social work.

UH Mānoa is also in the top 11% in agricultural sciences, according to the study.

Last year, the UH brought in a record $515.9 million in extramural funding to support research and innovation across the 10-campus system.

“The entire state should take pride in our collective commitment to advancing knowledge and contributing to the broader scientific community," UH Mānoa interim vice provost for research and scholarship Christopher Sabine said.

