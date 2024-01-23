Mid-Pacific Institute receives $25K gift to enhance its art program

Mid-Pacific Institute received a $25,000 grant on Monday from The Cades Foundation, a charitable fund of Cades Schutte law firm, to support the private school’s art program.

The foundation is among the largest private art funders of arts in Hawaiʻi.

It's the 19th consecutive year the foundation has given to the private school’s art programs, according to Mid-Pacific President Paul Turnbull.

“Continually upgrading the opportunities and equipment by which students create and showcase their works of art is essential for the Mid-Pacific School of Arts program,” Turnbull said in a news release.

The money is set to go toward expanding the school’s Guest Artist program in disciplines like dance, hula, theater, music, digital and visual arts.

The school's art programs currently have 826 students enrolled, including the 199 students in the pre-professional certificate program.

The grant is for the 2023-2024 school and will also offer mentorships and internships with on-island artists in the classroom setting, create weekend workshops and master classes to help students refine their craft, enable gallery showcases and artist lectures and more.

Mid-Pacific’s art program was founded in 1990. Courses are taught by professional artists in their field.