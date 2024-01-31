Lawmakers advance bill that offers Hawaiian homestead beneficiaries cash instead of a lease

Hawaiʻi lawmakers have advanced a measure that would allow the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to provide cash awards to beneficiaries on the waiting list in place of a lease.

Supporters of the bill say every option to reduce the waiting list should be considered. Critics say the only way to remove Native Hawaiians from the list should be to place them on the land.

The legislative proposal was introduced by Sen. Maile Shimabukuro of Oʻahu and aims to reduce the DHHL waiting list by providing cash awards in lieu of a lease.

DHHL beneficiary DeMont Manaʻole said he’s had to wrestle with this issue.

"At first, I felt insulted that an award would be offered for me to sell my birthright, and I didnʻt think that was pono," Manaʻole said.

"I understand now that there may be people on the waitlist who are comfortable in their fee-simple homes. ... They just want to pay their mortgage, and they’d be willing to come off the waitlist."

Manaʻole testified in support of Senate Bill 2640 at a hearing Tuesday before the Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee.

Oriana Leao, head of government relations at DHHL, told lawmakers that the agency is open to ideas to reduce the waiting list. However, at this time, cash awards are not on the table.

"To quote Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, 'After extensive investigation and survey on the part of various organizations organized to rehabilitate the Hawaiian race, it was found that the only method in which to rehabilitate the race was to place them back upon the soil.' The Department’s current intention and purpose is to honor this," Leao said.

The DHHL waiting list currently includes more than 28,000 Native Hawaiian beneficiaries. Leao said the measure would require amending the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, which would require approval by the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Congress.

The Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee voted 4-1 to approve the measure with an amendment clarifying that individuals who accept the cash award would only relinquish their right to go back on the waiting list, but not their right to receive a lease transfer.

SB 2640 now awaits a hearing before the Senate Committees on Ways and Means and Judiciary.