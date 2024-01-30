USDA estimates Maui fires caused $23M in agricultural damage

August fires on Maui caused about $23.1 million in agricultural damage, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The department collected information from more than 700 local producers to estimate the damages and economic losses caused by the fires and high winds.

Producers estimated their loss in sales revenue at around $5.1 million, agritourism revenue at $3.9 million, livestock losses at $75,000, crop damages at $5.4 million, and property damages at $8.5 million.

Around 7,900 acres of pasture land and 500 acres of cropland were damaged by high winds and fires in August.

The brunt of the impact was felt by producers in Maui County, although the USDA did find that Hawai‘i Island producers suffered $100,000 in losses.

The property that was damaged included buildings, vehicles, irrigation equipment, farm machinery, fences, water tanks and other structures.