© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

USDA estimates Maui fires caused $23M in agricultural damage

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published January 30, 2024 at 12:27 PM HST
Burnt areas in the Kula community of the Upcountry region on the Maui island, Hawaiʻi, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, following a wildfire.
DLNR
Burnt areas in the Kula community of the Upcountry region on the Maui island, Hawaiʻi, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, following a wildfire.

August fires on Maui caused about $23.1 million in agricultural damage, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The department collected information from more than 700 local producers to estimate the damages and economic losses caused by the fires and high winds.

Producers estimated their loss in sales revenue at around $5.1 million, agritourism revenue at $3.9 million, livestock losses at $75,000, crop damages at $5.4 million, and property damages at $8.5 million.

Floodwaters from the Jan. 16, 2024, rain event washed out a waterline near the 500 block of South Kīhei Road and undermined and destroyed part of the roadway.
Local News
Federal funding on its way to Hawaiʻi for bridge and road repairs
HPR News Staff

Around 7,900 acres of pasture land and 500 acres of cropland were damaged by high winds and fires in August.

The brunt of the impact was felt by producers in Maui County, although the USDA did find that Hawai‘i Island producers suffered $100,000 in losses.

The property that was damaged included buildings, vehicles, irrigation equipment, farm machinery, fences, water tanks and other structures.
Tags
Local News agriculture2023 Maui firesU.S. Department of Agriculture
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Mark Ladao
Related Stories