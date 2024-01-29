Federal funding on its way to Hawaiʻi for bridge and road repairs

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz has announced federal funding for several key infrastructure improvements across the state.

Hawai‘i will get nearly $75 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for bridge projects on Hawai‘i Island. The rehabilitation of the Nānue and Hakalau bridges will help maintain traffic capacity and safety.

The funding, which comes from the infrastructure law that Congress passed in 2021, will also enable the completion of environmental remediation of lead paint under Hakalau Bridge that led to the closure of Hakalau Beach Park.

“This grant award will cover roughly two-thirds of the cost of the permanent repairs needed for these bridges along the Hāmākua Coast," said Hawaiʻi DOT Director Ed Sniffen.

The total estimated cost of the rehabilitation of the Nānue and Hakalau stream bridges is $124 million, according to the state DOT.

The bridges require significant rehabilitation in order to maintain operations along State Route 19, which is the primary route for commercial vehicles traveling between Hilo and Kona.

The state is also getting more federal funding to help cover the repair costs of weather-damaged roads.

More than $24 million from the USDOT will go towards fixing roads and structures on Maui and Kaua‘i that were damaged by landslides and severe rain in 2021.

The grant will be used to fund repairs to portions of the Hāna and Kūhiō Highways and the Na‘ili‘ili-Haele and Ka‘aiea Stream Bridges.

“This new federal funding will help repair storm-damaged roads and structures and make them more resilient to flooding, enabling commuters across the state to get around more quickly and safely,” Schatz said.