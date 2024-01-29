© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
American Airlines' hard landing on Maui sends 6 to hospital

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 29, 2024 at 8:14 AM HST
File - An American Airlines Airbus 321 sits at a gate in Arlington, Virginia. This week, an Airbus 320 was carrying 167 passengers and seven crew when it made a hard landing at Kahului Airport on Maui.

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles made a hard landing at Maui's main airport, sending five flight attendants and one passenger to the hospital.

The six were later released, the airline said in a statement.

Flight 271 arrived at Kahului Airport around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said it was investigating. Neither American Airlines nor the FAA provided additional details.

The Airbus 320 was carrying 167 passengers and seven crew, according to the airlines.

Tags
Local News transportationMauitourism
