Judge denies ACLU’s preliminary request to stop Honolulu homeless sweeps

A circuit court judge has denied a motion for a preliminary injunction that would stop the City and County of Honolulu from homeless sweeps.

Last year the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the city for enforcing bans on sitting or lying in some public spaces, obstructing sidewalks, or camping at parks and beaches — policies that primarily target unsheltered individuals.

The ACLU said the city’s sweeps are unconstitutional.

In a Wednesday news release, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the circuit court ruling reaffirms what he calls a “perfect balance” of respecting both unsheltered individuals and others in the community.

“These measures are essential to maintain the safety and security of our community, and we remain steadfast in our dedication to protecting the welfare of all of our residents," Blangiardi said in a video statement.

My administration continues to prioritize solutions to the homelessness issue on a daily basis. I've said repeatedly that being homeless is not a crime. We must treat … everyone with respect and empathy."

The ACLU’s lawsuit represented five named individuals and 2,300 unsheltered individuals in the city.

It said the city “criminalizes” houseless people “for their presence in public spaces and routinely deprives them of their property.”

The lawsuit also noted the high rental prices and lack of space in shelters in Honolulu and said that houseless individuals “have no realistic option to live indoors.”