Honolulu police will step up patrols on New Year's Eve

Law enforcement officials on Oʻahu are ramping up public safety efforts for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Deputy sheriffs along with Honolulu Police Department officers will be patrolling the H-1 freeway in the Waipahu area throughout Sunday night.

The increased patrols hope to deter the public from stopping along the freeway, which poses serious safety hazards. People have been known to stop on the side of the freeway to watch fireworks.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation reminds drivers that stopping, standing, or parking on Hawai‘i’s highways in non-emergency situations is dangerous and illegal. Law enforcement will cite individuals for pulling over and sitting or standing on a freeway as well as for impeding the flow of traffic for non-emergency situations.

A tip line has also opened up where people can anonymously provide information about illegal fireworks traffickers and dealers.

For more information on the illegal fireworks tip line, visit the Department of Law Enforcement's website.

People should continue to call 911 to report illegal fireworks users.