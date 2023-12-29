© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Honolulu police will step up patrols on New Year's Eve

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 29, 2023 at 12:59 PM HST
Casey Harlow / HPR

Law enforcement officials on Oʻahu are ramping up public safety efforts for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Deputy sheriffs along with Honolulu Police Department officers will be patrolling the H-1 freeway in the Waipahu area throughout Sunday night.

The increased patrols hope to deter the public from stopping along the freeway, which poses serious safety hazards. People have been known to stop on the side of the freeway to watch fireworks.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation reminds drivers that stopping, standing, or parking on Hawai‘i’s highways in non-emergency situations is dangerous and illegal. Law enforcement will cite individuals for pulling over and sitting or standing on a freeway as well as for impeding the flow of traffic for non-emergency situations.

A tip line has also opened up where people can anonymously provide information about illegal fireworks traffickers and dealers.

File - Approximately 515 pounds of illegal and unwanted fireworks were turned in by the public at Honolulu's Fireworks Amnesty Program on Dec. 17, 2023.
Local News
Maui Police Department offers cash rewards for info about illegal fireworks
HPR News Staff

For more information on the illegal fireworks tip line, visit the Department of Law Enforcement's website.

People should continue to call 911 to report illegal fireworks users.
Tags
Local News safetycrimefireworksHonolulu Police Department
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories