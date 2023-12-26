Maui Police Department offers cash rewards for information of illegal fireworks

In an effort to curb the presence of illegal fireworks this holiday season, Maui Police Department is offering cash rewards to people who submit confirmed tips.

The reward is for information leading to the recovery of illegal fireworks or to the prosecution of individuals using, possessing or distributing illegal fireworks.

The reward ranges from $500 to $1,500 depending on the size and scope of the investigation or arrest.

Officers will also be stepping up patrols in an attempt to discourage people from setting off illegal fireworks.

“The use of illegal fireworks not only endangers public safety and property but also affects those who suffer from PTSD, family pets, our kupuna, and those within our community who are recovering from recent events,” MPD said in a news release.

Last year, MPD issued several citations for illegal fireworks, but no arrests were made.

Tips on illegal fireworks can be reported to MPD at 808-244-6392.

