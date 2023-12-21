© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Nearly 16 tons of illegal fireworks seized in a bust before New Year's Eve

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 21, 2023 at 12:39 PM HST
One box of illegal fireworks out of many that were seized by the Illegal Fireworks Task Force.
Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement
The state Department of Law Enforcement seized nearly 16 tons of illegal fireworks in Honolulu that were in a shipping container last week.

Nearly all were aerial fireworks consisting of multi-shot cakes or launchers capable of firing multiple fireworks into the air in long consecutive strings.

An investigation to determine the origin of the fireworks is ongoing.

“The Illegal Fireworks Task Force has been working closely with the local shipping industry to stop illegal fireworks from making it into Hawaiʻi,” said Department of Law Enforcement Director Jordan Lowe.

Lowe thanked the Honolulu Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, who provided officers and agents to assist with the recovery of the fireworks.

"This could not have happened without the collaborative efforts of both law enforcement and our industry partners” Lowe continued.

Since its inception five months ago, the Illegal Fireworks Task Force has reportedly seized more than 35,000 pounds of fireworks.

Aside from being prohibited due to safety concerns, residents have also complained about aerial and other illegal fireworks, according to the state.

“We hope that through cooperative efforts such as this, the community may soon enjoy the peace and quiet of nighttime without the unsettling noise of illegal fireworks,” Lowe said.
