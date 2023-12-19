Kaimukī restaurant fined for failing to pay employees accurate tips and overtime wages

The owners of Hale Vietnam on 12th Ave. in Kaimukī were found in violation of federal labor laws, announced the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division on Monday.

Investigators reported that the owners of Hale Vietnam kept a portion of employees’ tips and failed to pay overtime wages.

Overtime hours were allegedly paid in cash without premium pay and time records were altered to conceal the illegal practice.

Google Maps The front of the restaurant Hale Vietnam in Kaimukī as seen from the street.

A total of over $119,000 in back wages, tips, and damages were recovered for 14 employees.

The employer also had to pay $5,000 in penalties for repeated and willful violations.

“Tips earned by workers are their property and no one else’s. Federal law forbids employers from pocketing any portion of workers’ tips and from withholding earned overtime pay,” explained Wage and Hour District Director Terence Trotter in Honolulu.

This is the second time the restaurant has been cited for violations.

In 2015, nearly $11,000 was recovered for 17 employees to resolve similar infractions.

“We urge restaurant employers and employees to contact us to discuss any questions about the Fair Labor Standards Act’s wage and tip requirements," Trotter said.

Employers and workers can contact the Wage and Hour Division at its toll-free number, 1-866-4-US-WAGE.