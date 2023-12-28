© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Another shipping container filled with illegal fireworks was seized by law enforcement

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM HST
One of the types of illegal fireworks in a shipping container that was seized in Honolulu on Dec. 27.
Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement
Officials seized 34,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from a shipping container on Wednesday in Honolulu.

The contents in the container were falsely declared as other items.

The Illegal Fireworks Task Force says the shipment contained illegal aerials and an assortment of other illegal fireworks. They were also packaged in amounts that exceeded what any single package may contain under state law.

Officials suspect the fireworks were likely headed to the black market for sale.

The Conversation
Here's how to protect your pets during Hawaiʻi's booming NYE fireworks
Russell Subiono

“The Illegal Fireworks Task Force is committed to interdicting fireworks wherever and whenever we can locate them. We are currently investigating these illegal shipments and believe that additional seizures of illegal fireworks may be imminent,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement Director Jordan Lowe.

The investigation into this shipment and a previous shipment of illegal fireworks seized a week prior is still ongoing.

The task force has seized nearly 70,000 pounds of illegal fireworks since it was established in July.
Local News safetycrimefireworks
