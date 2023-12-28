9 impactful stories the HPR news team shared with you in 2023

Everyone has favorites.

The Hawaiʻi Public Radio news team brings you hundreds of stories each year from across the islands. While every story is important in its own way, reporters and producers sometimes feel connected to interviewees and topics.

This year's favorites have a central theme: community voices. From Lahaina's ongoing fire recovery to the struggles of Kona coffee farmers, here are nine news stories pared down from a long list that HPR was eager to share with you in 2023.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Lehua Makekau sorts toy donations and school supplies at Pokahu Park.

At this robust community hub outside Lahaina, food and hugs are dished out 24/7

"In the days following Aug. 8, the ashes were fresh, emotions were raw, and many fire survivors I spoke with weren’t yet ready to publicly share the nightmare they had faced. But from Upcountry Maui to the outskirts of Lahaina, community hubs had immediately formed, shining beacons of hope for the torn community. Before the Red Cross, FEMA or any official assistance arrived, residents had come together to help each other. They offered hot meals, basic living essentials, emotional support and a place to feel a sense of belonging. Listening to the stories of volunteers at the hubs was both heart-warming and gut-wrenching." — HPR Maui Nui reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol

Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources A slide from the Hawaii Ballast Water and Biofouling Program.

Cargo ships put Hawaiʻi's fragile marine ecosystem at risk of a deadly coral pathogen

“Reporting this story changed how I look at the whole picture of invasive species introductions. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve brought up ballast water and biofouling at parties since I wrote this story — I’m sure it's insufferable.”

— HPR energy and climate change reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote

For COFA veterans seeking health care, living at home in Micronesia isn't an option

"I'm Chamorro and Filipino who grew up in the diaspora like many other Pacific Islander communities. Some of us were taught from a Western lens that our islands are separated by ocean. But as the late Tongan scholar Epeli Hau’ofa would say, 'We should not be defined by the smallness of our islands but by the greatness of our oceans.' I've been grateful to report on Pacific communities as I build connections through our culture. And, in a way, it's been healing for me." — HPR culture and arts reporter Cassie Ordonio

Kona coffee farmers evolve with labor demands and environmental concerns

“I always listen to Morning Edition with a cup of coffee in hand, so it was no surprise to my editors when I pitched a story about the Kona Coffee Festival. I flew to Hawaiʻi Island for 12 hours where I ran around gathering voices of farmers, artists and coffee lovers just like me. But it wasn't all caffeine and rainbows. Many Kona farm owners showed me how they are struggling to keep their small businesses afloat amid emerging commercial enterprises. This story is reflective of so many other agricultural industries across the islands and I hope it offers you a fresh lens on one of Hawaiʻi’s most famous commodities.” — HPR digital news producer Krista Rados

Krista Rados / HPR Jean Orlowski is the co-owner of Hala Tree, a local farm and roastery that specializes in 100% Kona coffee.

Lahaina fires reveal ongoing power struggle for West Maui water rights

"Lahaina was formerly the 'Venice of the Pacific,' an area famed for its lush environment, natural and cultural resources, and abundant water resources in particular. But the Aug. 8 wildfires prompted a deeper dive into the history of West Maui's water management and the long-running dispute over water use in the area." — HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

What we know so far about the Alaska-Hawaiian Airlines merger

The Associated Press and Hawaiʻi Public Radio FILE - An Alaska Airlines plane in Seattle, left, and a Hawaiian Airlines plane in Honolulu, right.

"About a decade ago, I was knee-deep covering the businesses of the local tourism and travel industry. That meant covering our local carrier Hawaiian Airlines very closely. So when news broke of a proposed acquisition by Alaska Airlines, I spent a sunny Sunday afternoon among the business crowd once again. From a journalist's point of view, it will be interesting to see how this all plays out — and if there will be any objections. But from a resident and consumer point of view, we can only hope for minimal layoffs and access to more destinations." — HPR managing editor Jason Ubay

Mix of pride and pain as Queen Liliʻuokalani's portrait debuts in Washington, D.C.

"The Conversation host Catherine Cruz followed an oil portrait of Hawaiʻi’s last reigning monarch, Queen Liliʻuokalani, to Washington for a National Portrait Gallery exhibit about U.S. imperialism. Part of my job is reworking The Conversation's audio-only stories into complete news articles. The historical and cultural significance of this piece was not lost on me. I don't recall how long I spent on the article, but I knew I had to get it right. A few months later when I visited the exhibit, her portrait evoked heavy emotion." — HPR digital news producer Sophia McCullough

Mililani project hopes to show possibilities in combining solar panels and agriculture

"One of the interesting — and problematic — things about agriculture in Hawaiʻi is that there are so many people trying to make it work on their own. The industry has so many needs, and there are important reasons to support it. That makes for some interesting projects, like growing crops under solar panels. Initially, I thought it was a no-brainer because of the upsides, like shared utilities and rent and the efficient use of land. But I was reminded that farmers would be taking all the financial risk of trying to grow crops in varying levels of shade, but why should they if there isn't a guarantee that it'll work? That's why the Hawaiʻi Agriculture Research Center’s Juli Burden is doing all this work." — HPR news producer Mark Ladao

Aboard a small plane, this Maui pilot takes animal rescues to new heights

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Maui pilot Tessa Coulter with holding a goat in front of her Cessna 150, dubbed the Little Yellow Plane.

"Even before the propeller of Maui pilot Tessa Coulter’s little yellow Cessna 150 came to a stop, I knew this would be a fun story. I had heard of her heart of gold and diverse cargo, helping folks across the islands transport unique and challenging goods. Along with fellow Maui pilot Bianca Vasquez, Coulter had rushed to the aid of Maui residents after the August wildfires, carrying supplies in the back of her plane, along with helping to evacuate rescue animals. What wasn’t to love? But when we finally got to meet up on Moloka’i and I learned her passengers of the day were baby goats, I’m not 'kidding' when I say I hit the jackpot of memorable stories!" — HPR Maui Nui reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol