Schatz announces $4M to support staff of Maui wildfire recovery efforts

Nearly $4 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will go toward the ongoing recovery efforts on Maui following the August wildfires.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced it will come from the Disaster Relief Fund, which was replenished in September, and will support staff that have been working on the emergency response effort.

“The federal government continues to support Maui in every step of the recovery process,” Schatz said in a statement.

“We’ll keep doing everything we can to make sure the people of Lahaina have what they need to get back on their feet," he continued.

Working closely with the Biden Administration and congressional leaders, Schatz has previously led efforts to bring federal resources to Maui.

Hawai‘i has already received over $412 million in federal funding for the response to the fires, including more than $300 million in direct assistance to survivors from FEMA and the Small Business Administration.

