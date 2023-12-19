Hawaiʻi gets federal assistance to help individuals with developmental disabilities

Hawaiʻi is one of 12 states that will participate in an initiative to help individuals with developmental disabilities.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s National Expansion of Employment Opportunities Network (NEON), during the 2024 federal fiscal year, enables Hawai’i government agencies to receive consultation, capacity-building support, and ongoing mentoring to increase competitive employment for people with disabilities.

“We are one of 12 states offered the opportunity to make workplace equity a reality rather than it remaining a great idea,” said Daintry Bartoldus, the executive administrator of the Hawai’i State Council on Developmental Disabilities.

“The council has already congregated a plethora of interagency groups both public and private striving to accomplish this goal. The NEON grant will surely accelerate our efforts.”

The newly received grant will act as a catalyst for Hawaiʻi's current employment equity efforts with various agencies committed to increasing employment opportunities for all individuals with disabilities across the state.

Alongside Hawaiʻi are NEON grantees California, Colorado, Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.