Hawaiʻi gets federal assistance to help individuals with developmental disabilities

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 19, 2023 at 2:42 PM HST
The U.S. Department of Labor building on March 26, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
Alex Edelman
/
AFP via Getty Images
The U.S. Department of Labor building on March 26, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Hawaiʻi is one of 12 states that will participate in an initiative to help individuals with developmental disabilities.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s National Expansion of Employment Opportunities Network (NEON), during the 2024 federal fiscal year, enables Hawai’i government agencies to receive consultation, capacity-building support, and ongoing mentoring to increase competitive employment for people with disabilities.

“We are one of 12 states offered the opportunity to make workplace equity a reality rather than it remaining a great idea,” said Daintry Bartoldus, the executive administrator of the Hawai’i State Council on Developmental Disabilities.

FILE - A voter, who is blind, uses headphones and audio along with an electronic controller outfitted with braille to vote in Chicago on March 22, 2023. (AP Photo Erin Hooley)
The Conversation
New initiative to help people with disabilities advocate for their rights
Russell Subiono

“The council has already congregated a plethora of interagency groups both public and private striving to accomplish this goal. The NEON grant will surely accelerate our efforts.”

The newly received grant will act as a catalyst for Hawaiʻi's current employment equity efforts with various agencies committed to increasing employment opportunities for all individuals with disabilities across the state.

Alongside Hawaiʻi are NEON grantees California, Colorado, Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.
Tags
Local News U.S. Department of LaborEmploymentBusiness Newsaccessibility
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
